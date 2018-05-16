Greek PM expresses readiness to promote multifaceted cooperation with Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras sent a congratulatory letter to Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, wishing him success in fulfillment of his duties, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Greece and Armenia have strong historical, religious and cultural ties, and our bilateral relations are based on mutual friendship, trust and respect. Over the centuries these ties have strengthened and intensified at difficult moments, which has become a firm base uniting our peoples.

I am confident that during your tenure our bilateral strategic relations will further expand and deepen, and I express our readiness to promote our multifaceted cooperation, including in economic, commercial, cultural and educational spheres”, reads the Greek PM’s congratulatory letter.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia by the Parliament on May 8.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan