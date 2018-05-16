Weather forecast: temperature to rise 3-4 degrees °C

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast mostly in northern parts of Armenia from Wednesday through Saturday, with rainfalls also expected in most parts Sunday and Monday. Hailstorms are likely in individual areas.

Temperature will rise 3-4 degrees Celsius Thursday – Sunday, meteorologists of the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

Showers are likely in Yerevan in the afternoons through May 16 – May 19. Rain is expected Sunday and Monday in the capital city also.

