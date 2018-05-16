Weather forecast: temperature to rise 3-4 degrees °C
YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast mostly in northern parts of Armenia from Wednesday through Saturday, with rainfalls also expected in most parts Sunday and Monday. Hailstorms are likely in individual areas.
Temperature will rise 3-4 degrees Celsius Thursday – Sunday, meteorologists of the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.
Showers are likely in Yerevan in the afternoons through May 16 – May 19. Rain is expected Sunday and Monday in the capital city also.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:49 Guatemala opens embassy in Jerusalem two days after US
- 13:36 As Turkey-Israel row escalates, Knesset MPs turn to Armenian Genocide recognition motion
- 13:14 Foreign ministry satisfied with appointment of Zohrab Mnatsakanyan as new FM
- 13:05 Central Electoral Commission gives mandates to new MPs
- 12:43 OSCE monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact passed without incidents
- 12:40 Armenian PM receives congrats, success wishes from Romanian counterpart
- 12:34 Greek PM expresses readiness to promote multifaceted cooperation with Armenia
- 12:22 Weather forecast: temperature to rise 3-4 degrees °C
- 12:08 Rare blue diamond fetches $6.7m at Geneva auction
- 12:07 Garo Paylan releases details from meeting with jailed lawmaker Selahettin Demirtas
- 11:47 Three employees of defunct Nairit plant granted audience in Prime Minister’s official residence amid unpaid wage-related demonstrations
- 11:44 Serjik Srapionyan relieved from post of deputy Diaspora minister: New Diaspora minister briefs 2nd working day
- 11:39 Armenia’s delegation led by deputy PM to depart for Kazakhstan
- 11:26 Military commissariat desk job officers protest against job cuts, government forwards to defense ministry
- 11:23 Summertime charter flights to sizzling holiday destinations offered from Yerevan, Armenia
- 10:56 PACE applies sanctions on four lawmakers over Azerbaijani corruption scandal
- 10:54 Four settlements in Syria’s Homs liberated from militants
- 10:23 Turkey and Israel expel envoys over Gaza violence
- 10:20 Situation calm in Jerusalem: Armenian community lives with its normal life
- 10:13 FMs of Arab League to have emergency meeting over Gaza deadly clashes – newspaper report
- 09:58 Red alert declared in Hawaii over Kīlauea Volcano eruption
- 09:54 North Korea threatens to cancel Trump summit
- 09:48 Artsakh’s state minister holds meeting with students of Diplomatic School of Armenia
- 09:18 Armenian Homenetmen Beirut B.C. win Lebanon’s Basketball Championship
- 09:14 Trump congratulates Pashinyan on election – embassy
- 09:00 European Stocks - 15-05-18
- 08:58 US stocks down - 15-05-18
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-05-18
- 08:55 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 15-05-18
- 08:53 Oil Prices - 15-05-18
- 05.15-22:01 First Vice President of Iran congratulates new Armenian premier
- 05.15-21:18 Israel expels Turkish consul
- 05.15-20:24 Our Government should never forget thank to whom and by whose mandate it has appeared here – PM Pashinyan
- 05.15-20:11 Artsakh’s FM congratulates Zohrab Mnatsakanyan
- 05.15-19:31 Pashinyan's neighbors are Serzh Sargsyan and Edward Nalbandian at the Official Residence
18:48, 05.10.2018
Viewed 3483 times Jacqueline Karaaslanian announces about termination of LUYS Foundation activities
20:30, 05.10.2018
Viewed 3030 times Artur Vanetsyan appointed Director of National Security Service of Armenia
13:17, 05.11.2018
Viewed 2697 times Chancellor Merkel congratulates Armenia’s new PM on assuming office
13:44, 05.11.2018
Viewed 2687 times PM to sack Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan
18:51, 05.11.2018
Viewed 1590 times President of Armenia appoints Suren Papikyan Minister of Territorial Administration, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan – Minister of Diaspora