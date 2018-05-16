Three employees of defunct Nairit plant granted audience in Prime Minister’s official residence amid unpaid wage-related demonstrations

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Employees of the currently defunct Nairit plant are protesting outside the Prime Minister’s official residence in downtown Yerevan.

Protesters are raising the re-launch issue of the plant, and the unpaid wages and back pay matters.

Three of the demonstrators were invited in for a meeting. It wasn’t immediately clear whom the demonstrators would meet with.

Earlier yesterday Armenian President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with Karen Israelyan, director of the presently defunct Nairit factory and Tigran Sargsyan, attorney of the factory’s staff and members of the coordinating group dealing with the legal representation of the employees.

The meeting was scheduled back on May 7 when the President personally exited his residence to meet with the workers of the factory who were protesting outside.

The attorney of the workers of the defunct Nairit plant presented the latter’s discontent over the court proceedings, mentioning that the conduct of the judges in the Nairit case is biased. According to Tigran Sargsyan, the rights of the Nairit workers are being violated and the judges are deliberately protracting the proceedings.

The attorney also raised the issue of Nairit’s re-launch and presented their ideas.

They mentioned that the problems of the factory weren’t solved for many years and the previous government’s actions haven’t been effective.

President Sarkissian said that the judicial system must also go through changes step by step in the new environment in the country, and that partial judges shouldn’t be in the system. The President said that within his constitutional powers he has discussed these issues with the leadership of the system.

The President attached importance to the discussion of these issues with the government. As a priority, the President mentioned the expert re-evaluation of the existing state and re-launch opportunities of the factory, as well as the possible interest of investors in this direction.

