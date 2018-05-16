Armenia’s delegation led by deputy PM to depart for Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan will depart for Kazakhstan, reports Armenpress.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision about this.

The deputy PM will participate in the working meetings aimed at making final technical corrections in the texts of the agreements on ‘Temporary free trade between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran’ and ‘Trade-Economic Cooperation between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and China’. The meetings will take place in Astana on May 16-18.

The Armenian delegation includes deputy minister of economic development and investments Hovhannes Azizyan, as well as representatives of the foreign ministry.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan