Serjik Srapionyan relieved from post of deputy Diaspora minister: New Diaspora minister briefs 2nd working day

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. New minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan briefly presented his second working day. The minister informed that deputy minister of Diaspora Serjik Srapionyan has been relieved from the post according to his application, Armenpress reports.

The Diaspora minister posted a note on Facebook, where he thanked for all congratulations and briefly summed up his second working day.

The minister also informed that expert on Turkish studies Gevorg Petrosyan, director of the Yeprat Center for Middle East Studies, has been appointed as his advisor on voluntary basis.

“During the whole day I received heads of the ministry’s different departments who reported me on the ongoing projects being implemented by the Diaspora ministry. I also hosted Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who introduced me to the ministry staff. I also met with former Diaspora minister Hranush Hakobyan”, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said.

The minister also informed that he held a telephone conversation with Mayor of Glendale Zareh Sinanian.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan