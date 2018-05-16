Artsakh’s state minister holds meeting with students of Diplomatic School of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. State minister of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on May 15 received the students of the Diplomatic School of Armenia led by director, Ambassador Vahe Gabrielyan, the Artsakh ministry told Armenpress.

Arayik Harutyunyan introduced the future diplomats on the main achievements and figures recorded in different sectors of Artsakh’s economy over the past years. The state minister said the achievements reached thanks to consistent policy created new opportunities for the formation of stable and predictable economy which in its turn positively affected easing the social tension, as well as improving the demographic figures.

“We understand quite well that the existence of strong and protected Artsakh from economic, political and security perspectives in the negotiation process will provide a serious advantage to the Armenian side. In this sense we are making great efforts, and I want to highlight that we have the unconditional support of Armenia and the Diaspora on this matter”, Arayik Harutyunyan said.

During the meeting the state minister answered different questions of the students.

School Director Vahe Gabrielyan thanked Arayik Harutyunyan for the warm reception and said during this visit they attached a great importance to getting acquainted with economic programs.

The meeting was also attended by deputy foreign minister of Artsakh Armine Alexanyan.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan