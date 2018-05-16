Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

Armenian Homenetmen Beirut B.C. win Lebanon’s Basketball Championship


YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Homenetmen Beirut Basketball Club has won the Basketball Championship of Lebanon.

Homenetmen were crowned champions after beating Riyadi 74-59 in the final.

The teams were to compete in 7 games and the team having 4 victories was to be named champion. Homenetmen won 4:3.

Homenetmen  - meaning Armenian General Athletic Union and Scouts is a pan-Armenian Diaspora organization devoted to sport and scouting. The organization has been established in 1918.

