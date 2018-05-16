Trump congratulates Pashinyan on election – embassy

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his recent election through a letter sent via the Armenian Embassy in Washington. The letter is dated May 14.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister:

Congratulations on your recent election. I look forward to working with you on the many areas of mutual interest for our two countries, including strengthening trade ties, democratic institutions, and regional security. Progress on fighting corruption, bringing all political parties together, and peacefully solving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will help these efforts and ensure Armenia’s bright future.

Best wishes to you and the people of Armenia”, the letter says.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister by the Armenian parliament on May 8 in the second round of voting.

