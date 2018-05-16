LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-05-18
LONDON, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.92% to $2296.00, copper price down by 0.65% to $6862.00, lead price up by 2.20% to $2392.00, nickel price up by 2.72% to $14355.00, tin price up by 0.48% to $20950.00, zinc price down by 1.39% to $3045.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.55% to $91000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
