First Vice President of Iran congratulates new Armenian premier

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS.First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri cabled a message on Tuesday to congratulate appointment of new Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, ARMENPRESS reports, citing IRNA.

Jahangiri's message read that relations between the two countries have always been close and friendly and 'I am quite confident that during your tenure we will witness expansion of relations' and cooperation.



Iran's first vice-president also wished success and prosperity for the new Armenian premier along with welfare of the Armenian people.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan