Israel expels Turkish consul

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Israel on Tuesday expelled the Turkish consul in Jerusalem, ARMENPRESS reports, citing The Jerusalem Post, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry's spokesman said the consul had been summoned and was told to return to Turkey "for consultations for a period of time." Earlier on Tuesday, Turkey expelled Israel's ambassador in Ankara.

The relations between Turkey and Israel sharply deteriorated amid the Israeli operations against Palestinians protesting against the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan