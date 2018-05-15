Our Government should never forget thank to whom and by whose mandate it has appeared here – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan emphasizes the necessity of making the public participant in decision making, Pashinyan announced during the introduction of the newly appointed Healthcare Minister. “We have an employee (Pashinyan means the public-edit.) for whom the cause-and-effect relationship of our actions must be very clear and we have to make our decisions understandable for people, after which we can bring them into life. Our Government should never forget thank to whom and by whose mandate it has appeared here”, Pashinyan said.

According to the PM, one of the priorities of the healthcare sphere is to ensure that no one needing healthcare or medical service remains “near the doors of hospitals”.

Minister Arsen Torosyan thanked for the trust, adding that it’s already 3 days he has started his work, has got acquainted with programs and has brought forward some initiatives. “Irrespective of the fact that the patient has or has not any money in his pocket, he must not be deprived of medical services”, the Minister said, adding that discussions are already underway for developing a more comprehensive model.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan