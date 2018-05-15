Artsakh’s FM congratulates Zohrab Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian sent a congratulatory note to Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the occasion of his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Artsakh.

In his note, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh, in particular, expressed confidence that the cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two states will continue and become stronger for the fulfillment of pan-Armenian goals.

Masis Mayilian also expressed hope that in the near future there would be an opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest with Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Artsakh.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan