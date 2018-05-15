Pashinyan's neighbors are Serzh Sargsyan and Edward Nalbandian at the Official Residence

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The family of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has moved to the Official Residence of Armenia where their neighbors are ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and former Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan told RFE/RL's Armenian Service.

“Serzh Sargsyan’s house is located in the right side of our house. So Serzh and Rita Sargsyans are our neighbors, while on the left side is located the house of the former Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian”, she said, adding that she has never seen her neighbors.

Anna Hakobyan informed that Nikol Pashinyan will be on air from the Official Residence soon.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan