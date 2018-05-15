Czech Airlines resumes flights to Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Czech Airlines will resume flights to Armenia from June 8, ARMENPRESS reports, ATO.RU website informs. The airline said the absence of flights for 4 years was due to a fall in foreign currency, which led to a decline in the demand for flights to the Czech Republic.

“Last year the markets of Eastern European and South Caucasian countries stabilized and in some sense returned to the situation existing before the crisis, leading to increase in the demand of flights. For that reason we decided to return to the Armenian market and resume regular flights”, an airline representative informed.

Yerevan-Prague flight will take place twice a week with Airbus A319 planes.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan