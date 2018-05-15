Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-05-18
YEREVAN, 15 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.74 drams to 484.56 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.35 drams to 577.89 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.83 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.65 drams to 656.48 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 101.61 drams to 20561.9 drams. Silver price down by 2.19 drams to 259.31 drams. Platinum price down by 99.92 drams to 14348.23 drams.
