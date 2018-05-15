President appoints sacked foreign ministry official as adviser

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has appointed Shahen Avagyan – the former Secretary General and Chief of Staff of the ministry of foreign affairs under FM Edward Nalbandian – to serve as his adviser, the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.

Mr. Avagyan was dismissed from office in the foreign ministry at the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan