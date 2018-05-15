Speaker of Parliament Babloyan receives Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Sweden

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan on May 15 received the delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Parliament (Riksdag) of Sweden Björn Söder, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, Ara Babloyan attached importance to the multilayer and mutually beneficial cooperation with Sweden, the intensification of inter-parliamentary contacts which is contributed by the activity of parliamentary friendship groups and the mutual visits of the parliamentarians.

Sweden is considered as one of the exemplary countries in terms of democracy and human rights. In this context Speaker Babloyan highly appreciated Sweden’s support to democratic processes in Armenia and reaffirmed the Armenian side’s readiness to continue and deepen the constructive dialogue.

Babloyan introduced the domestic political developments to the guest and stated that the recent events in Armenia are an evidence of democracy development in Armenia which is an irreversible truth. “Our country’s security and people’s welfare are the most important for us”, he said.

Touching upon the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, the Speaker of the Parliament said it opens new page in the history of relations. Ara Babloyan expressed hope that the Swedish Parliament will ratify the document as soon as possible.

In his turn the Deputy Speaker of the Swedish Parliament also attached importance to the expansion of bilateral ties, intensification of inter-parliamentary cooperation. Commenting on the domestic political developments in Armenia, Björn Söder said democracy manifestations in Armenia contributed to the increase of the country’s international rating. He assured that Sweden will support Armenia in its initiatives.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan