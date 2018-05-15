HHK lawmaker: No need for early elections at this moment

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker of the Republican Party (HHK) faction Gevorg Kostanyan says he doesn’t see a need for early parliamentary elections at this moment.

Speaking to reporters in the parliament, Kostanyan said early elections isn’t an end in itself and they must solve a political issue. “But if the political situation and arrangement is such that the actions of both the opposition and the government are aimed at the welfare of the country, I am deeply convinced that there is no need for early elections,” he said, adding that if a political appropriateness would exist, in all cases early elections must be held from the perspective of legal grounds.

Asked what he considers to be political necessity in which case early elections will be understandable, Kostanyan said: “For example, if a parliament-government contrast happens. If there is no political contradiction, then there is no necessity. If the government and the parliament work together coordinated, and if creating grounds for the parliament’s dissolution must be an end in itself, I can’t give an assessment to this. If this is done simply for the sake of doing, without the presence of contradiction, I can’t give an answer to it”.

Kostanyan also mentioned that the parliamentary majority – the HHK – hasn’t put a task on having or not having power.

“We all understand one thing, that regardless the political situation, if our government in person of Nikol Pashinyan or anyone else were to fail, then the country also fails. Therefore, I am sure that the HHK faction can’t do something which will lead to the government’s failure”, he added.

