Soldier wounded in Artsakh in critical condition

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Soldier wounded in Artsakh on May 13 as a result of the Azerbaijani shooting is in critical condition, Gayane Hovhannisyan – head of the military-medical department of Armenia’s defense ministry, told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“The soldier was wounded in the night of May 13, after which he has been transported to the Stepanakert military hospital where he underwent a surgery. After stabilization he has been transported to the central hospital. Now he is in intensive care unit, is connected to the artificial respiratory device”, Gayane Hovhannisyan said, adding that at this stage there is no need for another surgery.

Soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Shamkhal Petrosyan (1998), who was wounded on May 13 by the Azerbaijani fire in one of the military units located in the northern direction of the Defense Army, has been transported to Yerevan on May 15.

The military investigative committee launched a criminal case on attempted murder on motives of national, racial or religious hatred or religious fanaticism.

