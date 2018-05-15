Pashinyan certain in upcoming productivity of his Cabinet

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he is convinced that the government will work productively.

Pashinyan was talking to reporters about discussions on the appointments of young officials in the Cabinet. “They are saying he is inexperienced, without experience of administration about me too. We are beginning a new chapter. I think the composition of the government is balanced. Both the experienced and inexperienced are inexperienced in being ministers and not in life and political career. A minister’s activity isn’t a specialized, rather a political activity: I am convinced that the government will work productively. If issues relating to productivity arise in terms of individual officials and ministers, they will be quickly solved, but I am convinced that everything will be good,” PM Pashinyan said.

