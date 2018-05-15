Armenia’s chief bailiff sacked

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. At the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armen Harutyunyan has been relieved from the position of Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of the Republic of Armenia, the government’s press service said.

“In accordance to Paragraph 6, Article 7 of the law on state administration system bodies of Armenia and taking into account the recommendation of Armenia’s acting minister of justice Davit Harutyunyan:

Relieve Armen Harutyunyan from the position of Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of the Republic of Armenia based on his application,” the PM’s decision says.

