PM Pashinyan expects parliamentary majority RPA will approve government’s program

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expects that the parliamentary majority Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will approve his government’s program.

“I think yes, it [RPA] will approve, and we will work normally. No one should be tempted to misjudge the political situation”, the PM said at a briefing, in response to the question of ARMENPRESS.

Commenting on the question about the dates of snap elections, the PM said: “We will discuss it. I think this year [the elections will be held]”.

Armenian lawmakers elected Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

The new Cabinet was formed on May 12: all ministers and deputy PMs were appointed on that day.

After the formation of the Cabinet, the PM submits the government’s program to the Parliament within 20 days.

The Parliament approves the government’s program within seven days by the majority of votes of the total number of MPs.

The RPA has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral Parliament of Armenia.

Pashinyan needs votes from the RPA for the approval of the government’s program.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan