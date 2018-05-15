Deputy minister of transportation, communication and IT Andrei Simonyan relieved from office

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. At the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, deputy minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Andrei Simonyan has been relieved from duties.

“In accordance to Paragraph 1, Article 9 of the law on public service of Armenia and taking into account the recommendation of acting minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan:

Relieve Andrei Simonyan from the position of deputy minister of transportation, communication and information technologies based on his application,” the PM’s decision says.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan