Deputy FM Hovakimyan reminds FM Mammadyarov Azerbaijani Daesh style crimes against Armenians at Brussels ministerial conference

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs Ashot Hovakimyan participated on May 14 in the Victims of Ethnic and Religious Violence in the Middle East international ministerial conference in Brussels. The conference was co-chaired by Belgium and Lebanon, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign minister and deputy foreign ministers of numerous countries were taking part in the conference, as well as executives of international organizations, representatives of religious and ethnic communities, representatives of anti-terror, humanitarian and human rights agencies and centers.

Belgium’s deputy PM and foreign minister Didier Reynders and Lebanon’s minister of foreign affairs and emigrants Gebran Bassil delivered opening remarks.

In his speech, the Armenian deputy FM addressed the mass murders and violence committed by DAESH and Al Nusra terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq against religious and ethnic groups, namely Christians.

The deputy minister stressed that Armenia was among the first countries to condemn the mass massacres of civilian population, including Christians and representatives of other religious groups committed by these terror organizations. Hovakimyan also notified that Armenia and its partners have organized several high level international events on this subject within the UN and OSCE.

In this context the deputy minister pointed out the annihilation attempt of the Yazidi community of Iraq as a flagrant example of the spread of evil of terror. Hovakimyan mentioned that in January of 2018 the Armenian parliament officially recognized and strictly condemned the Yazidi genocide committed by terrorist organization – thus emphasizing Armenia’s unconditional commitment in continuing the struggle for preventing genocides and other crimes against humanity.

The deputy minister stressed that recently Daesh, Al Nusra and other terrorist groups have been mostly crushed, however for the complete eradication of this evil a multiplication of the united efforts of the international community are is required.

Ashot Hovakimyan also mentioned that the return of foreign terrorists to our region from the Middle East is a serious problem now, which can lead to escalation in conflict zones, because returning terrorists are importing their extremist ideas and conduct of violence – contributing to the radicalization of societies.

Hovakimyan mentioned that the spread of violence in the Middle East has caused great harm to the Armenian communities of the region, many of representatives of which have died during terror attacks, Armenian settlements, churches, schools and cultural establishments have been damaged and destroyed. As a result, one century after the genocide against Armenians committed by Ottoman Turkey Armenians are once again forced to leave their settlements.

In response to Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov’s speech, Hovakimyan reminded the Azerbaijani DAESH style crimes against Armenians committed on xenophobic motives, and labeled the Azeri FM’s approaches on the NK conflict as false and baseless.

Hovakimyan also mentioned that the Azerbaijani state sanctioned policy of justifying hate crimes and glorifying the perpetrators, state sanctioned violence and terror sponsorship and state-level belligerent rhetoric are strictly condemnable.

The deputy FM had discussions and meetings with foreign ministers of several countries and executives of international organizations on the sidelines of the conference.

