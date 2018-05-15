Prosecutor General expects wider public support over March 1 case

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan says he expects a wider public support in terms of uncovering the 2008 March 1 events after the change in the country’s political situation.

“For example, we owe the public for our successes in the fight against corruption during last year”, Davtyan said during a press conference.

The Prosecutor General specified his expectations. “When you invite hundreds of witnesses, question them, but the witness says he has no information, however we have information that he has been present at the given scene next to the victim, the case cannot advance”.

“The proceeding are the witnesses of the testimonies themselves, the expertise, the materials”, he said.

Asked if second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will be questioned over the March 1 events, Davtyan said: “Anyone will be questioned, regardless of who it is, if grounds will exist. I ask to take into consideration that there are two important components for summoning someone for questioning: first are the necessary grounds for it, the other – the body in charge of the proceedings assesses itself, based on tactical point of view, at what moment to question, today, tomorrow, or to acquire materials then only”.

