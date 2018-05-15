PM Pashinyan introduces new FM to ministry staff

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the ministry of foreign affairs on May 15 and introduced newly-appointed foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to the ministry staff, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan said the diplomatic corps is one of the most developed systems of Armenia, adding that it enjoys trust among the citizens. He thanked former foreign minister Edward Nalbandian for the work carried out and stated: “The motivation to propose the position of the minister to Mr. Mnatsakanyan was the following: to ensure the smoothness of political changes for the foreign ministry and the diplomatic corps. I think we should work hard in the future since there are serious issues in Armenia’s foreign policy agenda that are vital for the country. Armenia’s normal development, security and international reputation depend on our stance towards these matters”, Nikol Pashinyan said, stating that at the moment Armenia’s international rating is at a very high level and it’s a great opportunity to turn it into foreign policy achievements. The PM stated that the diplomatic corps must be kept away from the impact of political changes which is a good way to effectively organize the work.

In his turn Edward Nalbandian congratulated the newly-appointed foreign minister and expressed confidence that it would be possible to record new achievements in the foreign policy field by his leadership and activity of the system’s professional diplomats.

New minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan thanked the Prime Minister for the trust and said over the past years the diplomatic corps led by Edward Nalbandian has increased its professional capacities and potential. “I understand the whole volume of existing challenges, but feel myself confident and strong with the existing great team. Based on our huge potential I am confident that together we will continue moving forward Armenia’s agenda”, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on May 12 signed a decree on appointing Zohrab Mnatsakanyan minister of foreign affairs of Armenia. Before appointment Mnatsakanyan has been serving as Armenia's Permanent Representative to the UN since 2014.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



