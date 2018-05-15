Artsakh FM holds meeting with students of Diplomatic School of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian on May 15 received students of the Diplomatic School of Armenia, who arrived in Artsakh on a traditional visit, led by School Director, Ambassador Vahe Gabriyelian, the artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting, Masis Mayilian briefed on the peculiarities of the diplomatic activities of Artsakh, as well as the main functions of the Central Office of the Foreign Ministry and the Permanent Representations of Artsakh in foreign countries. The FM also touched upon the priority directions of Artsakh's foreign policy, in particular, the processes of international recognition of Artsakh and peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Artsakh.

Masis Mayilian appreciated the high level of cooperation between the two Armenian states in the foreign policy sphere, stressing the importance of coordinated work in resolving issues of pan-Armenian significance.

During the meeting, the minister answered the numerous questions of the students.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan