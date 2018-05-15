Putin, Macron discuss Syrian settlement and situation over JCPOA

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation during which they discussed the settlement of the Syrian conflict, as well as reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to the Iran nuclear deal in light of the US withdrawal from the accord, the Kremlin press service said, TASS reports.

“Putin and Macron exchanged views on issues concerning ways to resolve the Syrian conflict and paid special attention to the situation surrounding Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program. Russia and France reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of this agreement”, the statement reads.

Putin also extended condolences to the French President over the May 12 Paris terror attack.

