Soldier wounded in Artsakh transported to Yerevan


YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Shamkhal Petrosyan (1998), who was wounded on May 13 by the Azerbaijani fire in one of the military units located in the northern direction of the Defense Army, is being transported to Yerevan, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry, said on Facebook, Armenpress reports.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

