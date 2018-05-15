President of Artsakh holds meeting with Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on May 15 received Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Movses Hakobyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the army building and the cooperation of the two Armenian Republics in that sphere were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by defense minister of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan