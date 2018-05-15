Modigliani nude fetches $157 million at auction

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. “Nu couché (sur le côté gauche)” by Amedeo Modigliani sold for $157.2 million at Sotheby’s on Monday, achieving the 4th-highest price for any work of art at auction but failing to set a new record for the artist, Reuters reported.

New York’s Sotheby’s had estimated the nude to sell for in excess of $150 million, which made the 1917 oil painting the highest-estimated work of art in auction history.

Other highlights included Pablo Picasso’s “Le Repos,” which achieved $36.9 million and beat its high estimate of $35 million, and Claude Monet’s “Matinee sur la Seine,” which fetched $20.55 million, at the low end of the $18 million to $25 million estimate.

Georgia O’Keefe’s “Lake George with White Birch” soared to $11.3 million, or nearly twice the high estimate, but another Picasso, “Femme au chien” estimated at $12 million to $18 million, failed to sell when no bids exceeded $11 million.

