North and South Koreas to hold high-level talks on May 16

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. North and South Koreas have agreed to hold high-level talks on May 16 to discuss the future steps aimed at implementing the agreements reached during the April 27 meeting between their two leaders, Interfax reports citing the Yonhap news agency.

This time as well the talks will be held in the Panmunjom border crossing point.

North Korea will send a delegation consisting of 29 people.

South Korea’s delegation will be led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.

These will be the first talks between the two states since the April 27 historical meeting of their two leaders. They aim at implementing the declaration signed by the two leaders based on the summit results.

The first inter-Korean summit was held on April 27 in the border village of Panmunjom over the past more than ten years.

Before the launch of talks the two leaders expressed readiness to hold a constructive dialogue aimed at establishing peace and prosperity in the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea and North Korea agreed to end all hostile actions against each other.

The declaration signed by the leaders of South Korea Moon Jae-in and North Korea Kim Jong-un says the two leaders confirmed that their countries seek denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. According to the declaration, the sides will continue the active dialogue at a high level.

The two countries also agreed to solve the humanitarian issues, including the issue of unification of Korean families.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



