Finance ministry denies media report on ex-minister Aramyan’s alleged resignation urge to staff

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The finance ministry of Armenia has denied media reports by Zhamanak daily claiming that former minister Vardan Aramyan had called on the staff of the ministry to resign, like him.

The newspaper also claimed that Aramyan had told the ministry staff that the Pashinyan government will soon fail and they will return to work in 2-3 months.

The ministry released a statement, notifying that no one else other than minister Aramyan has filed for resignation.

“Moreover, not only aren’t there staff changes in the ministry due to change of the government, but there are also no deviations from implementing functions. The report is also out of reasoning due to the fact that new minister Atom Janjughazyan is a former deputy minister of finance, who was in office during the tenure of Aramyan himself.

“We are, to say the least, confused from this report, which is not only completely false but is also defamation and an unclear tendency of at least a dishonest reporter”, the finance ministry said in the statement.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan