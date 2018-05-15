Turkey recalls its ambassadors in Tel Aviv and Washington D.C. for consultations over Gaza violence

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Ankara recalled its Ambassadors in Tel Aviv and Washington D.C. for consultations in connection with the 59 Palestinians who were killed during clashes with the Israeli troops in Gaza, Turkish deputy prime minister Bekir Bozdag said, Anadolu news agency reports.

The Turkish deputy PM said Turkey declared a three-day mourning as a sign of solidarity with Palestinians.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strictly criticized Israel and the US over these incidents, describing this violence against Palestinians as “genocide”.

On May 14, the US Embassy was inaugurated in Jerusalem. The opening of the embassy caused discontent among Palestinians, prompting protests in Gaza. Israel used tear gas against the protesters, as well as live fire. Nearly 59 people died and more than 2700 were wounded.

