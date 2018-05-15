Armenia police dismiss media allegations on idleness
YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian police dismissed media reports claiming that the law enforcement agency’s departments are inactive and idle after changes in the commanding staff.
“The report is false. Police work has always been and is institutional in nature. Both the commanding and department staff are fulfilling their duties fully,” police said in a statement.
“….the society can judge on the results of the work by information of the media from at least the recent days…”, police said.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
