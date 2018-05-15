Israel kills 59, injures 2,771 Gaza protesters

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Fifty-nine Palestinian protesters, including seven children, have been killed by Israeli gunfire during demonstrations on the day of the US embassy's inauguration in Jerusalem, the Palestinian health ministry said Monday, RT reports.

The earlier death toll was 58.

More than 2,700 protesters have been injured.

Those wounded on Monday include 203 children and 78 women, according to the ministry.

The Palestinian government denounced Monday’s violence as a “terrible massacre” perpetrated “by the forces of the Israeli occupation”, and called for an immediate international intervention to prevent further deaths. A day of national mourning has been declared by the government in Ramallah, to be held Tuesday.

Around 35,000 protesters gathered at the border fence and thousands more within half a mile of the vicinity, according to Israeli Defence Forces.

Clashes have also reportedly broken out between protesters and the Israeli Defense Forces in Bethlehem

Meanwhile, the IDF said Israeli Air Force planes targeted Hamas posts near Jabalya after its soldiers came under fire in the area.

