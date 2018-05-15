Speaker of Parliament addresses congratulatory message on Family Day

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Family Day, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Dear compatriots,

I cordially congratulate all families of Armenia and Artsakh on the Family Day and wish them all the best.

I sincerely address my greetings to our sisters and brothers of the Diaspora living with the joys and concerns of the Motherland.

At the same time I address special words to all brotherly peoples living in Armenia for whom all conditions for preservation of the national identity have been created.

Family is the foundation of the society, here tomorrow’s citizen of Armenia grows up, here important human characteristics, such as kindness, respect towards each other and love towards the homeland, spiritual link between senior and junior generations are being formed. The Armenian family played a unique role for the preservation of our national identity. Its firmness, protection and maintenance of the best traditions will guarantee Armenia’s tomorrow. Therefore, all issues relating to family have been and will remain in the special spotlight of the state.

I once again congratulate all of us on the Family Day, wish all families in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora peace, health, happiness and good luck”.

