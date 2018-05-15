Turkey declares three-day mourning in honor of killed Palestinians in Gaza

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has declared a three-day mourning in honor of the more than 5 dozens of Palestinians who were killed during clashes with the Israeli army in Gaza, Anadolu news agency reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said the decision was made after consulting with President Erdogan, according to Anadolu.

Bozdag addressed severe criticism against the US for the incident, saying that the US has already “covered its hands in the blood of Palestinians along with Israel”.

“Today’s massacre is the joint work of the US and Israel and both countries are the primary responsible ones for it”, he said.

Bozdag said May 14 will go down in history as “bloody Monday”.

On May 14, the US Embassy was inaugurated in Jerusalem.

The opening of the embassy caused discontent among Palestinians, prompting protests in Gaza.

Israel used tear gas against the protesters, as well as live fire.

Nearly 58 people died and more than 2700 were wounded.

