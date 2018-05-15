Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 May

French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour discharged from hospital after shoulder surgery


YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour has been discharged from a Paris hospital after being treated for a fractured shoulder.

The singer has been seen exiting the hospital with a bandaged left arm, according to France Info.

The 93 year old will wear the shoulder support for the rest of the month.

Aznavour suffered the fracture in a fall at his home in France.

Earlier in April Charles Aznavour has cancelled his tour in Russia due to health problems. 

