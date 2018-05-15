French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour discharged from hospital after shoulder surgery
10:05, 15 May, 2018
YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour has been discharged from a Paris hospital after being treated for a fractured shoulder.
The singer has been seen exiting the hospital with a bandaged left arm, according to France Info.
The 93 year old will wear the shoulder support for the rest of the month.
Aznavour suffered the fracture in a fall at his home in France.
Earlier in April Charles Aznavour has cancelled his tour in Russia due to health problems.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
