French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour discharged from hospital after shoulder surgery

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour has been discharged from a Paris hospital after being treated for a fractured shoulder.

The singer has been seen exiting the hospital with a bandaged left arm, according to France Info.

The 93 year old will wear the shoulder support for the rest of the month.

Aznavour suffered the fracture in a fall at his home in France.

Earlier in April Charles Aznavour has cancelled his tour in Russia due to health problems.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan