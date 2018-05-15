LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-05-18

LONDON, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 2.17% to $2275.00, copper price up by 0.24% to $6907.00, lead price up by 1.45% to $2340.50, nickel price up by 0.98% to $13975.00, tin price up by 0.82% to $20850.00, zinc price up by 0.03% to $3088.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 1.39% to $91500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.