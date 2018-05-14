Armenian PM expresses confidence over strengthening relations with Kyrgyzstan

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekovon May 14 in Sochi. The Kyrgyz leader congratulated Pashinyan on the occasion of assuming the post of the Prime Minister of Armenia, expressing confidence that bilateral relations will continue to expand and strengthen. I am confident that by our joint work we will give new impetus to traditional Armenian-Kyrgyz relations”, Sooronbay Jeenbekovon said.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the congratulations and wishes, stressing that the Government of Armenia is interested in constructive steps aimed at fostering partnership between the two states. The PM highlighted development of economic relations, noting that they leg behind the political relations. “We are full of energy to carry out productive works. There is great unused potential for expanding partnership between the two countries and we should make a step in that direction”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

During the meeting the Armenian PM and Kyrgyz President discussed a number of issues of expansion of relations between the two states.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan