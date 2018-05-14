Nikol Pashinyan and Alexander Lukashenko discuss Armenian-Belarusian relations

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met on May 14 in Sochi.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Belarus congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of assuming the post of Prime Minister and noted, “It’s a pleasure to meet with you. I congratulate for you were able to come out of the situation with dignity and in the right way, for which we are glad. It’s very important that you hear from me what refers to the relations between Belarus and the friendly people and state of Armenia. I don’t think there are or will be any problems in our relations. You have assumed a responsible position and I wish you success”, Lukashenko said.

The President of Belarus highlighted the future development of friendly relations with Armenia and expressed confidence that bilateral relations will continue to expand in a constructive and friendly atmosphere. Alexander Lukashenko added that he recently discussed the developments in Armenia with the President of Armenia and Belarusian media representatives arrived in Yerevan for presenting them objectively.

PM Pashinyan thanked for the warm words and wishes, hoping that the cooperation with the Belarusian President will be productive for the benefit of the development and strengthening of the relations between the two states. Nikol Pashinyan underlined the importance of partnership between Armenia and Belarus in a number of spheres and added that consistent steps are required for fostering economic relations and trade turnover. “In the recent period trade turnover between our countries has increased, but there is still unused potential. We should first of all work in that direction”, PM Pashinyan said.

A number of other issues of bilateral interest were discussed at the meeting.

