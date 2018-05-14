Putin announces time and place of next EAEU summit

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The next summit of the Eurasian Economic Union will take place in late November or early December of 2018 in St. Petersburg, ARMENPRESS reports Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session.

“We agreed that it will take place in late November or early December in St. Petersburg. Everybody is invited”, Putin said.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan