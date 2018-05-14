Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 May

Brent crude price hovers above $78/b first time after 2014


YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Brent crude price has increased by 1.1% reaching 78.1USD/b, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS informs.

It’s mentioned that Brent crude price exceeded 78USD in November 26, 2014.

The agency records that the Russian ruble has strengthened slightly its position in the light of the price rise.

