Israeli air forces conduct strikes at Hamas positions
YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Israeli air forces have conducted strikes at Hamas positions in Gaza Strip amid the mass rallies organized by Palestinians against the opening of the opening of U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, ARMENPRESS reports Ria Novosti informs, citing Israeli sources.
Israeli army has provided no information over the death toll among Palestinians. According to media reports 43 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2,000 people wounded.
English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
