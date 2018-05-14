Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-05-18

YEREVAN, 14 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.76 drams to 485.30 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.13 drams to 581.24 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.86 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.62 drams to 659.13 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 54.37 drams to 20663.51 drams. Silver price up by 2.09 drams to 261.5 drams. Platinum price up by 24.25 drams to 14448.15 drams.