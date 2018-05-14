Artsakh conflict is not a territorial dispute, but a fight for self-determination and freedom: Vice Speaker Sharmazanov to Swedish counterpart

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov on May 14 received the delegation of Björn Söder, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Sweden, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Eduard Sharmazanov attached importance to expansion of multilateral mutually beneficial cooperation with Sweden and intensification of inter-parliamentary contacts. He touched upon the activity of the parliamentary friendship groups and the effective collaboration of delegations at inter-parliamentary platforms.

Sharmazanov highly appreciated the condemnation of the Armenian Genocide by the Swedish Parliament and attached importance to universal recognition and condemnation of genocides aimed at preventing similar crimes. He proposed to discuss holding “Parliamentarians Against Genocides” exhibition in Sweden which is dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide by the UN General Assembly.

Vice Speaker Sharmazanov considered Turkey’s ongoing denialism policy concerning and stated that the Turkish leadership also carries out an unconstructive policy over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“The Artsakh conflict is not a territorial dispute, but is a fight for self-determination and freedom”, Sharmazanov said.

During the meeting the officials also discussed other issues of bilateral interest.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan