Lukashenko to Pashinyan: Congratulations on getting out of existing situation with dignity

SOCHI, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated new Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on getting out of the existing domestic political situation in Armenia with dignity, Armenpress correspondent reforms from Sochi.

“You have assumed a very responsible position, and I wish you success”, the Belarusian President said during the meeting with PM Pashinyan in the Russian city of Sochi on May 14. Lukashenko said he is happy for the meeting since there are many issues in connection with the region and the world which need to be discussed.

PM Pashinyan thanked for the congratulations and warm words. He said Armenia is ready to work to further strengthen the bilateral ties. He conveyed to Lukashenko his great surprise over presence of large number of Belarusian reporters in Armenia who arrived in Armenia to get acquainted with the domestic political developments. “I highly appreciate the fact that the Belarusian reporters were trying to get first hand information. What can be felt and understood by Belarusian reporters, cannot be felt by reporters of other countries since we have lived in one state for many years”, PM Pashinyan said.

Armenian lawmakers elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off 12:00 with 100 MPs in attendance for the second round of vote to elect a Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader who spearheaded the recent nationwide demonstrations, was the only candidate for the position, just like during the first round on May 1.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan