Erdogan repeats unfriendly statements towards Armenia in London speech

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is currently in the UK, delivered a speech in London’s Chatham House, the Turkish Milliyet newspaper reports.

Erdogan also touched upon Armenia in his speech titled “Turkey’s regional and global vision”, once again displaying his unfriendly position towards Armenia.

In particular, Erdogan claimed that Turkey is supporting all initiatives for establishing long term peace and welfare in the Caucasus and the Middle East, adding: “the only country absent from this picture in Armenia. We are waiting for the day when we will see a reasonable approach from the Armenian leadership”.

This is the second similar statement by Turkey about Armenia in the recent days, which once again proves that Ankara continues speaking in the language of preconditions with Armenia.

Earlier on May 11, Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirimn responded to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement on the establishment of diplomatic ties with Ankara without preconditions. However, the Turkish PM once again repeated their preconditions.

According to Hurriyet newspaper, Yildirimn has said that Turkey doesn’t want to be hostile with its neighbors. Nevertheless, Yildirimn essentially didn’t deviate from the traditional Turkish political line towards Armenia.

In particular, the Turkish PM said: “Certainly if Armenia changes its hostile stance towards Turkey, refuses from its ambitions towards Turkey’s territorial integrity and borders, refuses from it all, desires to open a new chapter, then we will examine details and respond accordingly. We don’t want to be in hostility with anyone, particularly with neighbors. If such an approach would exist, we will discuss it within the framework of the interests of our state”.

In response to a question from reporters in Artsakh, the Armenian Prime Minister had earlier said that Armenia is today also ready for establishing relations with Turkey – without preconditions.

“As you know, Turkey has preconditions in this issue, and these preconditions are illogical, because relations with a third country cannot be a preconditions for the establishment of relations between two countries”, PM Pashinyan had said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan